DOT plans public meeting in Hamilton

Presentation to inform public on reconstruction of State Route 12B in the village

The state Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, regarding the upcoming pavement reconstruction and safety enhancement project on State Route 12B in the village of Hamilton. The meeting will be held at the Hamilton High School auditorium, 47 West Kendrick Ave., and the public is welcome to attend.

This meeting is part of NYSDOT’s effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

The meeting will begin with a formal presentation of design alternatives for the State Route 12B reconstruction project, which is in the preliminary design phase. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the presentation alternatives following the formal presentation. NYSDOT representatives will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions and concerns.

For more information, submission of written comments regarding this project or to request accommodations such as a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system required to facilitate participation in the meeting, contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, at 207 Genesee St., Utica, N.Y. 13501, or call 315.793.2429.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow NYSDOT on X @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related