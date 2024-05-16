Eaton celebrates 229th anniversary

The Old Town of Eaton will be celebrating its 229th year Memorial Day Monday. The weekend follows a traditional cerebration held in the town each year – a town whose history is steeped in the time after the Revolutionary War.

Settled by many veterans of the war and part of the original settlement of Madison County, it prides itself with history remembered and its roots in Madison County’s first clearing. Once part of Chenango County, it was separated off and boasts early settlement by families moving west to stake their claim of the new America’s western frontier.

As part of the special celebration, the Old Town of Eaton Museum will host a large yard sale Memorial Day Weekend Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. As usual, the set-up will be at the Old Auction Barn building next to the Eaton Post Office on Route 26 in the hamlet of Eaton. Though this year’s parade will be in Morrisville, the usual History Day Celebration will mark Eaton’s Memorial Day Monday, May 27. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in honor of the community’s 229th anniversary.

The yard sale will feature everything from furniture to gifts, household small appliances, gift items, pet items, books, kitchen items, figurines and more. Proceeds benefit the Old Town of Eaton Museum and the not-for-profit 4 Community Cats.

The usual can drive to benefit both organizations will gladly take your holiday cans that can be dropped off at the weekend event, left at 5823 Brooklyn St. or given to one of our group members.

The weekend will feature a special history display with Back Street Mary at the Old Town of Eaton Museum located at 2776 River Road in Eaton and, on Monday, she will be there to answer any of your questions or perhaps just take you on a tour of the historic old museum that dates to about 1802.

For more information, visit www.4CommunityCats.com website or email BackStreetMary@yahoo.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related