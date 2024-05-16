Canastota Public Library news

Tish and Dean Dickinson

Afternoon Writer’s Group Makes Anniversary Gift to Library

For 20 years, the Afternoon Writer’s Group has been meeting faithfully twice a month at the Canastota Public Library to hone their craft. The members of the group have fluctuated over the years, but the two leaders, Tish and Dean Dickinson, have remained at the helm.

The Dickinsons have been guiding this talented ship of authors, poets and memoirists with their words of support and encouragement so that the group feels more like a family. And this family of writers, currently with 14 members, has gifted $1,000 to the Canastota Public Library. For an institution that values the written word and the people who create those combinations of words, we couldn’t be more thankful for their generosity.

We want our library to continue to be a mecca for writers in the years to come. New members are always welcomed to meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 2 p.m. in the Lawson Community Room. We also have an Evening Writers Group that meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 315.697.7030 or canastota@midyork.org.

