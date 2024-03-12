DEC announces examinations

Deadline to register to sit for falconry, wildlife rehabilitator and leashed tracking dog exams is April 10; online exams to be held April 12

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that examinations for individuals seeking a license to practice the sport of falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for April 12.

DEC is offering the examinations online and at no cost to participants to increase access to the examinations.

The registration deadline is April 10. To register, visit the 2024 Special Licenses Exams Registration website. Applicants will receive email acknowledgement of registration; an additional one-time link to access the website on the date of the exams is sent to registrants at a later date. The link to the exam registration webpage can also be found on each of the individual license webpages at Division of Fish and Wildlife Special Licenses and Permits.

Apprentice falconry license

Falconry has a rich history and tradition throughout the world and requires a significant commitment of time and effort. Apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. To qualify for the apprentice falconry license, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam;

be at least 14 years of age;

possess a valid New York state hunting license;

maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors; and

be a resident of New York state.

A falconry study guide and examination manual are available from DEC at no cost on the DEC Falconry License webpage. The cost of a five-year falconry license is $40. Birds of prey are protected species and cannot be possessed without a license or other authorization from DEC.

Wildlife rehabilitator license

Wildlife rehabilitators provide for the care of injured, sick and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Prospective applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. To qualify for the wildlife rehabilitator license, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam;

be at least 16 years of age;

be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff; and

be a resident of New York state.

A wildlife rehabilitator study guide and examination manual are available from DEC at no cost on the DEC Wildlife Rehabilitator License webpage. There is no cost for the five-year wildlife rehabilitation license.

Leashed tracking dog handler

Leashed tracking dog handlers use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded or injured big game. Leashed tracking dog handlers provide a valuable service in aiding hunters in locating wounded big game that otherwise may go unrecovered. To qualify for a leashed tracking dog handler license, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam; and

possess a valid New York State hunting license.

A leashed tracking dog study guide is available from DEC at no cost on the DEC Leashed Tracking Dog License webpage. While the exam is free, first-time license applicants have a non-refundable $25 license application fee. The five-year leashed tracking dog license is $50.

For more information, contact DEC’s Special Licenses Unit at 518.402.8985 or SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov.

