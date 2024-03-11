Board of Elections announces primary information

Those wishing to vote in the Tuesday, April 2, 2024, presidential primaries must be registered to vote by March 23 and be a member of the party whose primary they plan to vote in. There will be Democratic and Republican primaries. In New York state, registered voters cannot change party affiliations now to vote in the primaries. Voters can verify their registration and enrollment at voterlookup.elections.state.ny.us/votersearch.aspx.

Early voting will be available at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 551 Sayles St, Oneida, and voters will vote on the same voting system used on Election Day.

Early voting hours are:

Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 30,9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no early voting Easter Sunday.

These times are available for voters who wish to vote early; no votes will be tallied until the polls close election night.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling (315) 366-2231, at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or dmv.ny.gov/mydmv.

Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks’ offices.

If you wish to vote by absentee or early vote by mail, the application forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling (315) 366-2231 or visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

To apply for and complete an absentee ballot/early vote by mail form in person, visit the Board of Elections in the County Office Building at 138 N. Court St., Building 4, Wampsville.

Under changes in state Election Law, those issued absentee or early vote by mail ballots are no longer eligible to vote in person on the machine during early voting or on election day.

