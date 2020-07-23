Former Theresa deputy clerk charged with stealing more than $48,000 from village

State police announced July 23, 2020, the arrest of Danielle L. Rajner, 43, from Theresa, on a charge of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

As a result of an investigation by State Police BCI in Watertown and Alexandria Bay, information was received from the village of Theresa and the certified public accountants and consultants firm of Dannible and McKee, LLP, of Syracuse, that Rajner engaged in a course of conduct and did steal more than $3,000 from the village of Theresa between January 2014 and July 2018, while working in her capacity as the village of Theresa, deputy clerk in Jefferson County.

According to information provided by Dannible and McKee, LLP, the total value of all unusual transactions amounted to a loss of $48,326 to the village of Theresa.

Rajner has not worked for the village of Theresa since August 2018, after financial discrepancies and inconsistencies were identified by the Theresa Village Clerk and Village Board of Trustees.

She was arraigned in Cape Vincent Town Court and was released on her own recognizance pending grand jury action.

