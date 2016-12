Advertise With Us

Herkimer Cheer Team donates to Humane Society The Herkimer College Cheer team collected items for the Herkimer County Humane Society. Team members brought in various donations such as cat/dog toys, paper towels, and food. These items were delivered to the shelter last week, just in time for the holiday season.

