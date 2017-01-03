Rome teen charged with DWI

Oneida-based state police charged a Rome teen with DWI after he drove into a ditch in Verona Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Dec. 31, Trooper Steven Fountain was dispatched by Oneida County 911 to investigate a vehicle in the ditch on Patrick Road in Verona.

Upon arrival, Trooper Fountain found a 2004 Buick LeSabre stuck in the ditch. The operator, Zachary R. Esser, 19, of Eureka Road, Rome, stated his windows were fogging up and when he pulled over to clear them off, he drove into the ditch.

Fountain noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Esser’s breath and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated. Esser was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the state police barracks in Oneida. A breath test determined Esser’s blood alcohol content was .11 percent.

Esser was ticketed for DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater and inadequate headlights and is scheduled to appear in Verona Town Court Jan. 10, 2017.

