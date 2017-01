Bucknell students named to dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year; among them is Claire Chanatry, class of 2017, from Cazenovia.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

