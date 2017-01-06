Welcome to Silver City: Sherrill Manufacturing factory tour

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. : Discussion and factory tour of silverware maker Sherrill Manufacturing and its Liberty Tabletop line of cutlery.

Silverware has been made in Sherrill since 1914, starting with Oneida Community, Ltd. and continuing today with Sherrill Manufacturing.

Explore the history of the craft that made Madison County known throughout the country. Learn about Utopian origins of Oneida silverware and its unique legacy in American history, and then go behind the scenes for a firsthand glimpse of America’s only silverware manufacturers, Liberty Tabletop, located in the historic Oneida Community Ltd. factory buildings.

Tickets are $5 for members of the Oneida Community Mansion House, and $10 for nonmembers. Students (ages 8 & up) are $3. Guests will assemble at the Mansion House before the factory tour; call 315-363-0745 to make your reservation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

