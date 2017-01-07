Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announces committee assignments for the 115th Congress

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) announced her Committee Assignment for the 115th Congress. Tenney will serve on the House Committee on Financial Services.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the House Financial Services Committee, a prestigious and influential committee not often given to freshman members. I would like to thank the Steering Committee, House Leadership and Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling for their confidence in my experience and proven leadership on these issues. I am eager to begin working with Chairman Hensarling and my colleagues to implement our bold vision and reform-oriented agenda that will improve our financial and regulatory policies.

As a longtime small business owner, I learned firsthand the devastation that out-of-control regulatory policies have had on our community, especially our community-lending institutions and the small businesses and farms that need access to credit line.

My experience as a business owner, attorney, and the former ranking member of the New York State Assembly Committee on Banks gives me an in-depth understanding of the issues under the committee’s jurisdiction.

As a member of the Financial Services Committee, I will work to roll back the failed financial policies that have hindered job growth in our region. Dodd-Frank and other burdensome regulations have proven to be a drag on our economy and our country,” said Tenney.

“Congresswoman Tenney brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the issues facing our economy to the Financial Services Committee. Claudia’s background as a longtime small business owner and attorney gives her insight into the damage that over regulation and onerous policies are having on Americans’ dreams to achieve financial independence. I look forward to working with her in the 115th Congress to promote a dynamic economy with more jobs, higher wages and greater economic freedom for all Americans,” said Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling.

“Congresswoman Tenney will be an effective and integral member of the House Financial Services Committee. Her experience in the private sector gives her a strong foundation in the work that the Committee will tackle this Congress to improve the financial services and housing sectors, as well as our broader economy, and provide the American people with more opportunity. I know that she will approach this assignment as an advocate for her constituents and the well-being of our nation as a whole,” said Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Tenney continued, “Chairman Hensarling’s leadership, especially his work on the CHOICE Act, makes clear our intention to reform our financial sector to return stability, access to capital, and choice to consumers and taxpayers alike. The days of institutions being “Too Big To Fail” will be over.

Our work is vital to the health of the United States economy. Consumers, borrowers, and lenders all need relief from the onerous and duplicative compliance regulations that reduce growth and hurt small businesses including the agricultural industry, which is vitally important to the economy in the 22nd District.

New York’s 22nd District is largely compromised of small businesses, which create nearly 70 percent of the new jobs in our communities. Unleashing these entrepreneurs will help the rebirth of our job creation efforts, which is the top mission in our region.

My top priorities are:

Reducing unnecessary regulations to allow businesses to grow, hire and thrive;

Repealing the Dodd-Frank Act, giving small businesses the ability to access credit;

Creating a transparent and accountable Federal Reserve;

Ending cronyism and pay-to-play by eliminating bailouts and corporate welfare.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

