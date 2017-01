Morrisville State Athletics names 84 to Athletic Director Honor Roll

Morrisville State College athletics has announced that 84 student-athletes have been named to the Athletic Director Honor Roll for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be listed, a student-athlete must have a 3.30 grade point average or better (on a 4.0 scale) for the fall term.

Below is a list of honorees.

Natalie Diable (Morrisville, N.Y.) Field Hockey Business Administration

Holly Gamlen (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Field Hockey / Softball Human Performance & Health Promotion

Lauren Kellum (Eaton, N.Y.) Field Hockey Tech Management – Resort & Recreation Mgmt. Elizabeth Leva (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.) Field Hockey / Lacrosse Horticultural Business Management

Leila Richmond (Eden, N.Y.) Field Hockey Animal Science – Dairy

Parrish Durham (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Courtney Forrest (Monticello, N.Y.) Football Entrepreneurship & Small Business Management

Naqi Gibbs (Albany, N.Y.) Football Business Administration

Jeffrey Groth (Shelton, Conn.) Football Human Performance & Health Promotion

Robert Heitzmann (Oriskany, N.Y.) Football Dietetic Tech/Nutrition Care

Zachary Hutchinson (Tioga Center, N.Y.) Football Criminal Justice

Radny Porter (Bronx, N.Y.) Football Liberal Arts and Science: Humanities & Social Science

Kellan Skott (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.) Football Agricultural Business

Sage Thomas (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Football Business Administration

Kinsey Williams (Holland Patent, N.Y.) Football Business Administration

Jesse Pflaumer (Elba, N.Y.) Golf Agricultural Engineering

Kenny Bonaparte (Soundview, N.Y.) Men’s Basketball Individual Studies

Chris DeJean (Canarsie, N.Y.) Men’s Basketball Criminal Justice

Andrew Blue (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Wood Products Technology

Owen Braun (Fulton, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Automotive Technology

Justin Depue (Homer, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Dairy Management

Byron Evans (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Automotive Technology

Isaiah Evans (Cazenovia, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Accounting

Jose Garcia (Bronx, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Criminal Justice

Benjamin Seale (Chittenango, N.Y.) Men’s Cross Country Residential Construction

Jordan Carvalho (Brampton, Ontario) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Mason Corliss (Katy, Tx.) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Nicholas DeVito (Averill Park, N.Y.) Men’s Hockey / Golf Business Administration

Henry Hearon (Chicago, Ill.) Men’s Hockey Health Related Studies

Bradley Hefner (Billings, Mt.) Men’s Hockey / Golf Criminal Justice

Jonathan Kasper (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Ryan McCann (Hamilton, N.Y.) Men’s Hockey Renewable Energy

Dane Moore (Cadillac, Mich.) Men’s Hockey / Golf Health Related Studies

Chris Pearson (Ottawa, Ontario) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Joseph Santino (Woodbridge, Ontario) Men’s Hockey Criminal Justice

Max Sund (Stockholm, Sweden) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Dario Trupina (Virserum, Sweden) Men’s Hockey Business Administration

Jared Young (Pueblo West, Colo.) Men’s Hockey Natural Resources Conservation

Brendan Boles (Goshen, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Business Administration

Nicholas Geswaldo (Lafayette, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Landscape Architecture Studies

Corey Grace (Penn Yan, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Criminal Justice

Jacob Palmer (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Criminal Justice

Daniel Sherlock (Tully, N.Y.) Men’s Lacrosse Business Administration

Eric Berglund (Elmira, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Applied Psychology

Cody Gaines (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Technology Management

Mick Keilan (Berlin, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Individual Studies

Justin Loverme (Jamestown, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Applications Software

Alan Peckham (Webster, N.Y.) Men’s Soccer Criminal Justice

Accele Rando (Thailand) Men’s Soccer Automotive Technology

Erika Kenney (Duanesburg, N.Y.) Softball Technology Management

Amanda Labe (Friedensburg, Pa.) Softball Equine Science & Management

Elizabeth Marr (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) Softball Technology Management

Allison McGuire (Gilboa, N.Y.) Softball Individual Studies

Kelsee Soule (Albion, N.Y.) Softball Agricultural Business

Jessica Chandler (Morrisville, N.Y.) Volleyball Business Administration

Christina Grippin (Berne, N.Y.) Volleyball Agricultural Business Development

Helena Hanes (St. Mary’s, Pa.) Volleyball Residential Construction

Caelen Marsh (Kingston, N.Y.) Volleyball Business Administration

Emilee Niejadlik (Hamburg, N.Y.) Volleyball Environmental & Natural Resources Conservation

Victoria Squires (Prattsburgh, N.Y.) Volleyball / Basketball Tech Management – Resort & Recreation Mgmt.

Lindsey Sunderlage (Kingston, Ill.) Volleyball Equine Science

Samantha Wolf (Liverpool, N.Y.) Volleyball Business Administration

Zoe Bender (Chittenango, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Business Administration

Maura Conlon (Marcy, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Human Performance & Health Promotion

Charnell Francis (New York, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Technology Management

Maria Temara (Camillus, N.Y.) Women’s Cross Country Technology Management

Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball / Lacrosse Human Performance & Health Promotion

Haley Kilmartin (Fort Plain, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball Human Performance & Health Promotion

Marissa Woodard (Unadilla, N.Y.) Women’s Basketball Criminal Justice

Maria deWilde (Caistorville, Ontario) Women’s Hockey Human Performance & Health Promotion

Alicia Eamon (Williamstown, Ontario) Women’s Hockey Criminal Justice

Kimberly Hughes (Lloydminster, Alberta) Women’s Hockey Human Performance & Health Promotion

Megan Kirk (Breezy Point, N.Y.) Women’s Hockey Criminal Justice

Ciara Lark (Mildmay, Ontario) Women’s Hockey Liberal Arts and Science: Humanities & Social Science

Renee Schmaltz (Beaumont, Alberta) Women’s Hockey Environmental & Natural Resources Conservation

Jessica Ujcik (Munich, Germany) Women’s Hockey Individual Studies

Elena Edwards (Gloversville, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse Health Related Studies

Kallie George (Tully, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse / Soccer Equine Science

Ashley Williams (Deer Park, N.Y.) Women’s Lacrosse Applied Psychology

Jessica Adam (Avoca, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Massage Therapy

Janet Hanehan (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer / Lacrosse Animal Science – Dairy

Emily Laurin (Munnsville, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Equine Science & Management

Angela Marriott (Peekskill, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer / Lacrosse Criminal Justice

Brianna Sorriento (Wynantskill, N.Y.) Women’s Soccer Equine Science & Management

