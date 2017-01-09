‘Play Your Heart Out Tour’ coming to schools and children’s hospitals in 2017

The KEYS Program and The Fingertips Program are very proud to present the “Play Your Heart Out Tour.” These two amazing nonprofit organizations are joining forces as they bring inspiration to kids and teens in schools and children’s hospitals across the country.

The KEYS Program is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that delivers music, hope and smiles to kids battling cancer through its award-winning patient support programs. Founded in 1993 by retired NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Official David Bennett and his wife Colleen, today the KEYS Program provides family respite days, music outreach and sibling support programs that improve the quality of life of children across the US. Since 1993, KEYS has delivered just over 80,000 smiles!

The Fingertips Program is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that inspires kids and teens to find their passion and follow their dreams. Through inspirational school assemblies that combine live music and motivational speaking, mental health counseling and coaching, as well as motivational music and sports programs, students learn important life lessons that give them the confidence they need to reach their highest potential.

KEYS Founder Colleen Bennett and Fingertips Founder Katie Quick first began collaborating together to inspire kids after a chance meeting in Nashville in 2010. “We were in Nashville to share information about KEYS at a music conference when we saw Katie perform at a venue in the city,” said KEYS Founder Colleen Bennett. “She not only gave an amazing performance, but when we learned about her background in education and her passion to inspire kids, we knew she would be a great addition to our music outreach. She has performed for special events with us over the past 6 years and we are so excited to expand our partnership in 2017!”

The Fingertips Program team, Katie Quick and Ryan Chesla, will be touring the nation by RV, providing their inspirational school assemblies to children and teens across the country. Katie Quick, the Founder and Executive Director of The Fingertips Program, is an award-winning singer/songwriter, teacher, life coach, and motivational speaker who has inspired over 1 million students with her program since 2010. She will be joined this year by Ryan Chesla, an incredible athlete and trainer who played Division I football at the University of Northern Colorado and had the chance to play as a free agent in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. Together they will educate students on the importance of mental and physical wellbeing as a critical part of overall health, happiness, and success. Throughout the tour, they will also visit children’s hospitals and sites that the KEYS Program serves to share their program with kids who are battling cancer.

“We are so excited to not only improve the quality of life of the kids we serve but to take it to the next level by partnering with the Fingertips Program to motivate and inspire kids to pursue their dreams and to live extraordinary lives, no matter their diagnosis or health challenge,” said Bennett.

“This tour is a dream come true for us,” said Katie Quick, Fingertips Executive Director and Founder. “We believe the way to change the world is to teach kids how to find their passion and purpose in life. To have the opportunity to expand this outreach to children battling cancer is truly a blessing.”

Together, two amazing organizations. One incredible mission: To inspire kids to live extraordinary lives.

For more information, visit www.playyourheartouttou r.com.

