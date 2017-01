OPL Board next meets Jan. 17

The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at 7 p.m., in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida.

The public is invited to attend.

The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.

For more information, call the Oneida Library at 315.363.3050.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest