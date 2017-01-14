FSA ‘Bridges’ connect producers to programs and partners, now nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency today announced the expansion of a unique service for farmers and ranchers.

FSA’s Bridges to Opportunity program provides a one-stop shop that connects producers with resources, programs, and educational services offered across the department, as well as from other USDA partner organizations.

Bridges to Opportunity, which currently provides enhanced customer support to more than 150,000 customers in 20 states, will expand to serve customers across the country before the end of the month using fiscal year 2016 funds.

FSA’s presence in over 2,100 county offices in nearly every rural county puts the agency in a unique position to partner with non-governmental organizations to reach thousands of agricultural producers who can benefit from the programs and services.

Bridges to Opportunity allows FSA employees to search and obtain a list of all local, state, regional and national organizations that may be able assist local producers with their specific need.

For example, FSA’s Houston County office in Texas partnered with many agricultural organizations to serve producers affected by severe drought. When drought-stricken agricultural producers came to the county office looking for assistance, FSA employees were able to provide traditional FSA services such as the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and Emergency loan program, but were also able to connect those farmers and ranchers with local, regional, and national organizations that provide drought assistance and education.

Bridges to Opportunity was developed by FSA to provide producers with a more comprehensive customer service experience by connecting them with other USDA agencies and nonfederal partners. Through Bridges to Opportunity, FSA county office employees have the tools to connect farmers, ranchers and anyone interested in agriculture with customized expertise on topics ranging including organic production, beginning farmer resources, integrated pest management, disaster assistance, conservation practices, agricultural educational courses, loans, grants and other financial assistance that can start, grow or benefit farming and ranching operations.

For more information about Bridges to Opportunity, please contact your local FSA county office. To locate your FSA county office, visit https://offices.usda.gov.

