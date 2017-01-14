Certified organic meeting: Energy in high-forage diets for dairy ruminants, diversify with poultry

Speakers at the February 14, 2017 meeting of New York Organic Certified will focus on the challenge of providing energy in high forage diets for dairy cows and other ruminants, the opportunity to diversify a farm business with organic poultry, and marketing.

The meeting starts promptly at 10 am in Jordan Hall, 630 West North Street at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva.

There is no cost or need to register to attend; participants are asked to bring a dish for potluck lunch. Dress code to enhance biosecurity protection for poultry producers attending is business casual.

Speakers for the February 14 program include Jeff Mattocks, a livestock and poultry nutritionist with The Fertrell Company, Bainbridge, PA; Dr. Jarra Jagne, a poultry medicine specialist with the Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Ithaca; and Mark Bruland, sales consultant with Potters Poultry Equipment Company, Warwickshire, United Kingdom.

Jeff Mattocks of The Fertrell Company will discuss the nutritional needs of dairy cows with a special focus on alternative energy sources for rations. Farmers moving toward a high forage diet or a no grain diet for their cows will find this information valuable. Mattocks has developed rations for more than 20 years and will also discuss the challenge of properly feeding and storing rations and the pitfalls that result from limited energy in a ruminant animal diet.

The Fertrell Company name derives from the starting letters of fertilizer, trace minerals, and elements. In addition to being one of the oldest producers of organic fertilizer in the U.S., The Fertrell Company makes earth-friendly livestock supplements, soil amendments, and natural pesticides.

The poultry portion of the February 14 program will focus on bird health and biosecurity, nutrition, housing and marketing for operations with 2,000 to 8,000 birds. Presenter Dr. Jarra Jagne, a Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Senior Extension Associate, has also served as a diagnostician and consultant with the Avian Influenza Response Unit of the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, a STOP Avian Influenza Project senior veterinary advisor, and a technical services manager for the poultry breeder company ISA Babcock.

Potters Poultry Equipment Company sales Consultant Mark Bruland will talk about poultry housing and outdoor access. Potters Poultry serves an international marketplace from its headquarters in the United Kingdom, where it raises more than two million birds annually. One of its signature products is a range of automatic nests for breeding and laying birds as well as systems for free range, barn, and non-caged laying birds.

Round table discussions after lunch provide farmers the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the combined experience of the group that includes new and transitioning farmers and long-time organic producers. Marketing information and a brief description of how crop insurance can benefit organic farmers are also on the February 14 agenda.

The New York Crop Insurance Education Team and Cornell Cooperative Extension provide support for the NYCO meetings. For more details, contact Fay Benson, 607-391-2699,afb3@cornell.edu. Benson is an educator with the Cornell University SCNY Regional Team, project manager for the NY Organic Dairy Program, coordinator of the NY Soil Health Trailer, and a member of the NY Crop Insurance Education Team. Information on past NYCO meetings is online at http://blogs.cornell.edu/ organicdairyinitiative/.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

