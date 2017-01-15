OCC men’s basketball ranked number one in the nation

The Onondaga Community College Men’s Basketball team (13-1) is ranked #1 in the nation in this week’s NJCAA Division III poll.

The Lazers only loss of the season came at the hands of Niagara County Community College on December 17, 2016. The Thunderwolves are a NJCAA Division II team and are currently ranked twelfth in the country.

Onondaga’s high powered offense is led by Liverpool native, Tyler Sullivan averaging 18.6 points per game. As well as, one of the best three-point shooters in the nation, Tae Elijah (Henninger High School/Syracuse) who is currently shooting .623 from downtown.

As a unit the Lazers are averaging 96.3 points and 19.1 assists per game. “The guys have come together well,” said Head Coach Erik Saroney. The longtime Henninger High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach is in his first season as the Lazers Head Coach.

On the other side of the court, the lights-out defense is gobbling up 12 steals a game and holding opponents to 78.2 points. Coach Saroney states, “We put a lot of focus on our defense and I think our defense has been creating opportunities for our offense.”

No.1 Onondaga faces Columbia-Greene Community College on Thursday afternoon in Hudson before returning home for their conference-opener against Corning Community College (9-1) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. in Allyn Hall on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

