Near miss leads to DWI charge in Lenox

Oneida-based state police charged a Kirkville woman with DWI after her vehicle nearly collided with a state police vehicle in the town of Lenox Saturday night.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Jan. 14, Trooper Steven Fountain was patrolling westbound on State Route 31 in the town of Lenox when a 2009 Pontiac G6 pulled out of a parking lot from the north shoulder of the roadway directly into the path of the state police vehicle. Fountain took evasive action to avoid colliding with the Pontiac and then stopped the vehicle.

Fountain interviewed the driver, Kim I. Hinkle, 42, of Bridgeport-Kirkville Road, Kirkville, and noticed that she had an odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. Sobriety tests indicated she was intoxicated and Hinkle was taken into custody for DWI. Hinkle was transported to the state police barracks in Oneida, where a breath test determined her blood alcohol content was .10 percent.

Hinkle was ticketed for DWI, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, failure to yield the right-of-way entering the roadway and failure to signal a turn.

She is scheduled to appear in Lenox Town Court Jan. 24, 2017.

