PAC 99 schedule for week of Jan. 15, 2017

pac99logo2Wednesday, Jan. 18

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Vernon Village Board meeting of Jan. 9
  • 9:42 a.m., 2:42 p.m. and 7:42 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Jan. 9
  • 9:58 a.m., 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.: Oneidas Club meeting of Jan. 12 with Samantha Haynes
  • 10:14 a.m., 3:14 p.m. and 8:14 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of Jan. 10 with Madison County Sheriff Allen Riley

Thursday, Jan. 19

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “After the End of the World”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30  and 7:30 p.m.: The 100th Anniversary of Greene Smith’s Bird House May 26, 2013, by Dr. Norman K. Dann, PhD.
