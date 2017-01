Oneida Rail Trail Meeting Jan. 26

The Oneida Rail Trail Committee will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar St., Oneida. The ORTC meets the last Thursday of every month.

The meetings are open and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Volunteers are needed for all aspects of trail development.

For more information, call the Oneida Recreation Department at 363-3590.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest