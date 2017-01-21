Farmers accepting WIC and FMNP

Are you a local farmer and looking to reach a larger customer base? Have you considered accepting FMNP or WIC VF?

Farmers who sell their products direct to consumer via a farm stand or farmers market could accept WIC VF or FMNP, therefore increasing their customer base to those who may not have been able to be customers in the past. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is hosting webinars on February 1st to introduce farmers to the programs. The training on the FMNP or Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program, is at 12pm. The WIC or Women, Infants and Children Vegetables and Fruits program training will be at 2:30. Farmers accepting these forms of payment must participate in training.

Please RSVP to Jenn at 315-684-3001. The webinars will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

