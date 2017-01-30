VNA Homecare honors employee service at recognition dinner

VNA Homecare, a local leader in home health care services, honored employees with five or more years of service at their third annual employee recognition and holiday celebration Jan. 7, 2017.
Lapel pins were awarded to employees in recognition of their years of service. Pins were awarded for service in five year increments. Employees recognized for five or more years of service were as follows:
Five Years
Janet Billington, Julie Charette, Shauna Delamater, Emily Dillon, Theresa Ferrell, Lori Forrester, Kristy Garland, Leah Gilmore, Karen Hall, Andrew Hayes, Suzanne Hollenbeck, Diana Hubel, Norbert King, Barbie Kopf, Deborah Kristoff, Marilyn Kurlowicz, Beverly Morin, Alma Noble-Blue, Kate Rolf, Mary Sasenbury-Keller and Sabrina Young.
10 Years
Heather Bonaparte, Robin Cammuso, Heidi Claxton, Sandra Dunn, Carol Garrison, John Keassa, Darlene Kline, Karen Sabin, Jacqueline Singletary and Cindy Stuart.
15 Years
Allison Belfield, Michelle Cotton, Sheronda Neal, Sharon Rogers, Debra Ryan and Donna Sauve.
20 Years
Amor Bango and Patricia Brown.
25 Years
Noreen Schoonmaker
30 Years
Jacqueline Granger and Margaret Lynn Szabo.
35 Years
Mary Coffey
40 Years
Laurie Bess-Moak and Jackie Neal.
“We are grateful for the professionalism, experience and special talent that each and every one of these employees brings to VNA Homecare,” said Kate Rolf, president and chief executive officer. “They are a continuing source of confidence and pride, and they are an essential element of our continuing success.”
