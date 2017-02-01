Swimming and diving teams earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

Men’s and Women’s Teams Honored for Strong Semesters in the Classroom

The Colgate men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads have been recognized as College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar-All-America teams, as announced by the CSCAA Wednesday.

Both squads, led by third-year head coach Andy Waeger, garnered a spot on the 2016 Fall CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams. The CSCAA Scholar All-America Program recognizes teams that have achieved a combined GPA of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester.

The women recorded a team GPA of 3.39 during the fall semester, the third highest of any Patriot League squad. The men recorded a 3.11 team GPA, which ranks fourth highest among other Patriot League teams receiving the CSCAA Scholar-All America Team honors.

The Raiders are just one of three Patriot League schools to have both their men’s and women’s programs honored by the CSCAA. Colgate is joined by Lehigh and Loyola.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, the oldest organization of college coaches in America, is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.

The Raiders return to the pool at the Patriot League Championship meet from Feb. 15-18 at Bucknell.

