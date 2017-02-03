Mohawk Valley Health System to host blood drive

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 and 2 at the St. Luke’s Campus, 1656 Champlin Ave., Utica; enter through Allen-Calder Entrance 7 at the back of the campus.

More than 38,000 blood donations are needed each day in the United States, but only 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate. Just one donor can help save or sustain up to three lives.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call 315-624-8259. You can also register online prior to the event at www.redcrossblood.org, or the day of the event at www.redcrossblood.org/ rapidpass.

