Agenda for Feb. 13, 2017, Lebanon Town Board meeting

The Lebanon Town Board will host its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 2017, at the Smith Valley Community Center in Randallsville. Items to be discussed and presented include:
- Status of planning board review and recommendations on proposed changes to the town Land Management Local Law.
- Code Enforcement officer updates
- Finalization of CEO contract
- Presentation on community aggregation of electricity by municipal governments that could allow cost savings and use of more renewable energy options.
- Presentation by the Parternship for Community Development on proposed expansion via grant/loan for the Hearthstone bakery run by Alambria Farms that would increase local employment.
- Proposed changes in town Health Savings Account health insurance plan with highway employees.
- Updates on Madison County developments with regards to economic development, the town Agricultural and Renewable Energy industrial park and new potential revenue sources in state budget.
- Additional funds for town hazard mitigation of some local roads via state NY Rising program.
- Finalization of end of year budget issues for 2016
