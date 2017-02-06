«  
Agenda for Feb. 13, 2017, Lebanon Town Board meeting

Jim Goldstein

The Lebanon Town Board will host its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 2017, at the Smith Valley Community Center in Randallsville. Items to be discussed and presented include:

  • Status of planning board review and recommendations on proposed changes to the town Land Management Local Law.
  • Code Enforcement officer updates
  • Finalization of CEO contract
  • Presentation on community aggregation of electricity by municipal governments that could allow cost savings and use of more renewable energy options.
  • Presentation by the Parternship for Community Development on proposed expansion via grant/loan for the Hearthstone bakery run by Alambria Farms that would increase local employment.
  • Proposed changes in town Health Savings Account health insurance plan with highway employees.
  • Updates on Madison County developments with regards to economic development, the town Agricultural and Renewable Energy industrial park  and new potential revenue sources in state budget.
  • Additional funds for town hazard mitigation of some local roads via state NY Rising program.
  • Finalization of end of year budget issues for 2016
