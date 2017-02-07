Stirpe votes to strip pensions from corrupt politicians

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) announced that he voted for ethics reforms to help keep elected officials accountable to the public. One piece of legislation strips corrupt politicians of their taxpayer-funded pensions (A.1749). The second, a joint resolution, was passed by both houses to require independent oversight for lawmakers earning outside income (R. B.404/C.25).

“We must do all we can to root out corruption and ensure elected officials aren’t abusing their position to get rich on the backs of hardworking New Yorkers,” Stirpe said. “It’s time New Yorkers had a government they can trust.”

The pension revocation bill passed both houses during the last legislative session (A.10739-A of 2016). Now that it has passed the Legislature for the second time, it will be put on the ballot in November for voters to potentially amend the state constitution. The measure applies to public officers at both the state and local level, including judges, executive appointees, policymakers and certain members of public boards and government bodies who are convicted of corruption.

The joint resolution which was passed goes into effect immediately and requires lawmakers earning more than $5,000 in outside income to seek an advisory opinion from the independent Legislative Ethics Commission (LEC) on whether a conflict of interest exists. Current legislators must disclose information to the LEC within 30 days if they plan to continue earning outside income.

“Public officials must be held to the highest ethical standards – New Yorkers deserve nothing less,” Stirpe said.

