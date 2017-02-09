Leadership Mohawk Valley accepting applications for class of 2018

Leadership Mohawk Valley is now accepting applications for its twenty-eighth cohort, the Class of 2018. An Opening Retreat is held in August, followed by September through May program days once a month, covering topics of regional interest.

LMV is a dynamic network of leaders, devoted to regional community development and motivated by a positive vision for the future. The 10-month program develops a knowledgeable network of community trustees, committed to the greater good in the region. LMV also provides experience in group dynamics, team leadership, presentation skills and professional and personal growth. The program has nearly 900 graduates from the Oneida & Herkimer County region.

To obtain an application or for additional information, visit our website at www.leadershipmohawkvalley.net/apply, or contact Leadership Mohawk Valley’s Executive Director, Ann Rushlo at (315)792-7551. Application deadline is June 09, 2017, and interviews will be conducted by mid-July.

