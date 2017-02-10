Hacksaw Ridge to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present a free screening of Hacksaw Ridge (2016) on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room. Mel Gibson’s poignant film was written by Andrew Knight and Robert Schenkkan and stars Andrew Garfield.

The epic film tells the remarkable true story of Desmond T. Doss, an American Army Medic who served during the WWII Battle of Okinawa and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Hacksaw Ridge Is rated R and runs 139 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visitwww.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

