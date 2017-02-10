Oneida Police Department blotter

On Feb. 2, 2017, Carlie M. Ward, 23, 457 Sayles St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal mischief in the fourth degree. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

On Feb. 3, 2017, Larry J. Brooks, 49, 255 Nancy Ave., Lewisport, KY was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal contempt in the first degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

On Feb. 3, 2017, Michelle M. Lamb, 23, 200 Williams St., apt. 2, Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. She is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Feb. 6, 2017, Michael J. Pray, 47, 1201 Page Rd., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog.

On Feb. 6, 2017, Hope M. Barcume, 41, 338 Williams St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket charging her with 2 counts of having an unlicensed dog.

On Feb. 8, 2017, a 17-year-old male subject was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

