Syracuse man arrested for transporting/possessing 53 cartons of untaxed cigarettes

The New York State Police, Troop T, and the Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation announce the arrest of Kevin V. Small, age 45, of Syracuse, NY on a NY State Tax Law offense pertaining to the possession and transportation of untaxed / unstamped cigarettes.

Small is accused of possessing 53 cartons of Seneca cigarettes (10,800 individual cigarettes) in violation of section 1814 (c) 1 of the NY State Tax Law, a class “E” felony. Small was arrested after an investigation stemming from a traffic stop on the NY State Thruway in the Town of Elbridge. He was arraigned in Elbridge town court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

