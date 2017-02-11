The CPL American Girl Book Club holds community food drive

The American Girl Book Club of the Canastota Public Library is holding a Community Food Drive during the months of February and March. The group hopes to raise awareness on hunger in our community and the effects that hunger has on families.

The Book Club will be accepting canned goods and non-perishable food items at any time between now and the end of March.

To participate, simply collect your items and drop them off at the library. Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9am until 8:30pm; Fridays from 9am until 5pm and Saturdays from 10am until 4pm.

All collected items will be sorted and delivered by the girls in the American Girl Book Club to the Opportunity Shop in Canastota. The American Girl Book Club members thank you for your support.

The American Girl Book Club meets every month at the library. They read books from the American Girl Series and complete activities relative to the books. For more information about the club, please contact the library at 697-7030.

The library is located at 102 W. Center Street, Canastota.

