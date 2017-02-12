Poolville Farmers Market invites the community to keep shopping local

Many thanks to those who came out to shop local at the Poolville Farmers Market Feb. 4. We want to thank the community for their faithfulness to the market.

If you missed it, or if you just need to stock up on more local goodies, the market will be back in session Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The market will continue to be open on the first and third Saturday of every month through April, so mark your calendars for Feb. 18, March 4 and 18 and April 1 and 15.

On Feb. 18, shoppers will find lots of top quality, local foods. The market café will feature the Poolville Country Store. They will have lots of ready-to- eat and frozen take-home foods for purchase as well. Cups of locally roasted coffee will be available.

The market is held in the Poolville Community Center at 7484 Willey Road. For more information email poolvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit the market Facebook page.

