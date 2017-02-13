View’s 11th annual Chili Bowl Luncheon

View’s 11th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. Homemade meat and vegetarian chili, and stews and soups prepared by local restaurants will be served in handmade bowls from the Pottery Workshop at View and other artists, both near and far, that deliver their handmade bowls to View. This year’s potters have made many styles of bowls, featuring a variety of surface decorations.

Many of the potters who have been hard at work making the bowls for this event will also display their works in the Regional Ceramics Exhibition, on display at View from February 10 to March 31. One participating local potter, Bette Rintrona, has been inspired to create pottery for over thirty years. She is currently teaching hand building classes at View and is an active volunteer. Rintrona explained that there will be around 300 handmade bowls at this year’s Chili Bowl Luncheon and that she is more than appreciative of everyone who is taking the time to participate. In fact, most potters will contribute between five and twenty bowls each.

After participating in and teaching many different pottery classes, Rintrona has noticed that contributing to community events brings a real energy to the studio. When speaking about the Chili Bowl Luncheon, she said, “There is a common goal for all, which draws everyone together. The goal is not for us, but for the community and the Arts Center.”

Year after year, local restaurants and residents continue to donate chili and soup including Brian Bamberger, The Woods Inn, Great Pines, A Moveable Feast by O’Connor’s, The Big Moose Inn, The Steak House, Slickers Adirondack Tavern, Mountainside Smokehouse & Grill, Rachel’s Raquette Lake Elixir, Raquette Lake Navigation, The Bay Cafe, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, 5 Corners Cafe, The Back Door, Screamen Eagle/Matt’s Draft House, Eagle Bay Volunteer Fire Company, and Walt’s Diner. And, returning this year’s luncheon is the Fulton Chain Craft Brewery! Come meet the brewery owners Justin and Rich, and sample a couple of their best craft brews.

The Chili Bowl Luncheon will be held at View in Gould Hall, a state of the art performance hall. All proceeds will benefit View. To learn more about upcoming events at View Arts Center, call (315) 369-6411 extension 201 or visit ViewArts.org.

