Country Dance at Madison Historical Society

The Town of Madison Historical Society hosts the Nelson Brothers for a country dance on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the historical society’s building, 3606 South St., Madison.

All are invited. Some come to line dance (you can learn!) or just to listen to the band. We have room for a couple of square dancing sets when the band calls square dancing. The admission is a suggested $8 donation. There are door prizes and 30/30/30 drawings to win. Refreshments are available from the kitchen.

This is a wholesome, fun activity hosted by the Town of Madison Historical Society every third Saturday until May. Then, after a break for the summer, country dances start up again in September. Call 315.893.7910 for directions or more information.

