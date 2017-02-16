Students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose

The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, congratulates the 751 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.
To make the Dean’s List, students had to complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 with no grades of D, F, Incomplete or Pass/Fail.
Students from this area who are on the Dean’s List for fall 2016 are:
- Sydney Cimini of Syracuse
- Jennifer Galavotti of Canastota
- Alyssa Palmer of Sherburne
- Alicia Sherlock of Bridgeport
- Rebekah Taylor of Sherburne
- Allison Borowski of Chittenango
