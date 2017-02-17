County announces March first Wednesday spotlight

The “Buy Madison Program” is sponsoring a local Madison County event called ‘First Wednesday.” Every first Wednesday of the month a different local business will be in the spotlight. Demonstrations, samples, expanded hours, specials, and more! Always free and open to the public.

The March 2017 Buy Madison First Wednesday Business Spotlight will be March 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Movie Theater at 7 Lebanon St., Hamilton.

Hamilton Movie Theater will be open to the public Wednesday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. to host the Buy Madison February First Wednesday event. As part of this First Wednesday event, Hamilton Movie Theater will be offering free children’s-sized popcorn in the lobby and a raffle for a gift card with two adult movie tickets.

Stay for a movie! For movie showtimes and more information, visit http://hamiltontheater.net/.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

