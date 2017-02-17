Camillus Coalition Forum Night

On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the Camillus Coalition on Substance Abuse will hold its second Forum on Heroin and Opioid Addiction at West Genesee High School, Genesee Street, Camillus, New York. The program will begin at 6:30 PM with Christie Casciano, of News Channel 9 as the Key Note Speaker. Ms. Casciano has long been an advocate of Recovery issues from Opioid Addictions.

Following the opening remarks there will be a time to visit the resource presentations from local agencies that are active in addiction treatment, and recovery from addictions. Some of the presenters will be Syracuse Behavioral Health, Crouse Hospital, Tully Hill, Nar-Anon, Poison Control, and the Camillus Police Department.

These agencies will be present during the entire forum for visitation.

The next segment of the evening will be three presentations by Dr. Ross Sullivan, Upstate University Hospital, Beth Hurny, Executive Director of Prevention Network, and a person in recovery. These presentations will be presented in three fifteen minute segments so that attendees may go to each presentation.

The evening’s program will close with a question and answer period with all the presenters, and an opportunity to dispose of unused, or expired medications with the Camillus Police Department.

