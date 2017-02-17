Homeless pets need forever families

Zeus is a 3-year-old Plott Hound who is gentle and loving. He likes children. He also likes hunting, so no cats, please. He would do well with a female dog as he sometimes has problems getting along with male dogs. Please visit him to see if he could be your next hunting buddy.

Nikki is a lovely 5-year-old kitty. Come in and meet this gorgeous cat who would love to get out of the shelter and into her new home soon. She is waiting to meet you at the New Hartford PetSmart.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

