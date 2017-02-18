Lowville man arrested for exposing himself to teen

The New York State Police in Carthage arrested 31-year-old, Matthew T. Bruce of 8742 Mattis Road Lowville, NY for (2) counts of Public Lewdness, a class “B” misdemeanor and (1) count of Stalking 3rd Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Bruce was charged after a weeklong investigation where he, on two occasions during this week, exposed himself and performed a lewd act, which was observed by a 17-year-old female.

Bruce was arraigned in the Town of Champion Court and posted bond at that time.

