Morrisville State women tabbed second in preseason NEAC poll

The North Eastern Athletic Conference announced its 2017 Women’s Lacrosse preseason poll Friday, tabbing Morrisville State College to finish second, as voted on by the conference coaches.

Morrisville State received three first-place votes for 75 points in the poll, three behind defending champion SUNY Polytechnic who was nabbed as the preseason favorite with seven first-place votes.

The Mustangs finished 8-1 within conference play just a year ago, making their fifth straight appearance in the NEAC Championship Tournament. They return nine to the lineup this season, including all-conference selections Elizabeth Leva (Hoosick Falls), Courtney Cavellier (Rodman) and Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston).

Leva and Cavellier combined for 89 points a year ago, earning first team all-conference accolades. Leva dominated the midfield with a conference best 112 draw controls, while Cavellier ranked sixth in scoring in the NEAC with 28 conference tallies.

Anderson, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference selection at defense, returns to captain the unit that ranked second in the conference in caused turnovers and was fourth in goals against average. Anderson finished second in the league with 42 caused turnovers.

Morrisville State opens the season Tuesday, March 7 on the road at Rhodes College in Tennessee. Their conference schedule is slated to begin Saturday, April 1 as they hit the field on the road at Medaille.

Cazenovia College claimed the third spot in the preseason poll, followed by Medaille, Keuka and Lancaster Bible to round out the top six. The full poll can be found here.

