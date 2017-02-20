Help for children with special healthcare needs

Did you know Madison County Health Department’s Children with Special Health Care Needs Division provides more than Early Intervention Services? The Health Department also provides free services to connect families with health information, resources, and referrals for all children under age 21.

“Not only do we help families with children with developmental disabilities, we also help families who have a child with a medical condition who may not know where to turn for assistance,” said Lori Brockway, Service Coordinator with the Madison County Health Department. “By connecting with parents we can help them navigate the healthcare system so they are aware of the professional services available to reach their optimal health and developmental status.”

Families benefit from the Madison County Health Department’s free resource and information services by receiving:

Assistance finding doctors and specialists

Insurance contacts

Guidance about community agencies and regional resources

Resources on diabetes, autism spectrum, developmental milestones, hearing loss, and other health topics

Referrals to programs and services like Early Intervention

Follow-up to ensure that linkages have been made to resources and services that were provided.

Help spread the word and connect families to the resources and information they need to reach their best health outcomes. All it takes is contacting Madison County Health Department’s Children with Special Health Care Needs Division at 315-366- 2361. Requests can be made by a parent, physician, nurse, social worker, or a concerned individual. This program does not provide financial assistance.

