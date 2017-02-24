Local Citizens to picket Tenney’s Office Friday

Local citizens will hold a picket in front of Representative Claudia Tenney’s New Hartford Office Friday between 3 to 5 p.m. as part of Resistance Recess Week activities. Citizens have been holding daily protests this week in front of Tenney’s office to let her know that constituents oppose the Trump agenda and that members of Congress must engage in constructive dialogue with the public through face-to-face town hall meetings.

Yesterday Rep. Claudia Tenney reversed her decision against holding an in-person town hall meeting after protests this week from constituents who want a public meeting. She has not yet decided when and where to hold the meeting in the 22nd Congressional District.

The Central New York Citizens in Action, Inc. is asking Representative Tenney to: 1) schedule multiple in person public town hall meetings as soon as possible so she can hear the concerns of her constituents; 2) oppose Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act; 3) support our local immigrant and refugee population; 4) stop the dismantling of the EPA and environmental regulations; 5) reject proposals to privatize Social Security and Medicare and cut benefits; 6) oppose federal cuts to programs which help the elderly, disabled, children and families.

For more information, please call 315-725-0974, email

cnycitizenaction@gmail.com or visit www.cnycia.org or facebook.com/cnyprog.

