Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston) and Haley Kilmartin (Fort Plain) repeat NEAC All-Conference honors PAC 99 schedule for the Week of February 26, 2017 » Rome Run & Indoor Walk raises more than $19,000 to fight heart disease and stroke Today hundreds of people joined the American Heart Association to fight against America’s No. 1 killer at the Rome Run & Indoor Walk and Pre-Registration for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. A total of more than 230 people took part in the event, raising more than $19,000 to fight heart disease and stroke. The event was held at Rome Free Academy and sponsored by Rome Memorial Hospital. Highlights of this year’s event were: The family of Red Cap survivor ambassador Kaydence Lupinski shared her story during the Opening Ceremony. Kaydence was born with a congenital heart defect and had surgery at six months old. She is now a happy, energetic toddler. The event offered different walk courses to attract different types of walkers; for the person that would like a leisurely walk, there was an indoor oval track and for the more avid walker there were challenging courses around the school. For runners, the event offered an outdoor 5K run. The course is sponsored by Brown & Brown Insurance of Utica-Rome. There were family-friendly activities for the children to enjoy, along with entertainment, at Sydney’s Circle. Sydney was a Rome resident who passed away from heart disease and Sydney’s Circle is a way to honor her memory with a fun-filled morning of activities. There were many vendors at the Expo for the community to visit, including interactive health education and an opportunity to pre-register for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. Local Subway locations donated approximately 200 sandwiches for the event. America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017 is locally sponsored by signature sponsor NYCM Insurance; local sponsors Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, Inc. Insurance; MetLife & MetLife Foundation; Carbone Auto Group; AmeriCU Credit Union, and Planet Fitness. It is sponsored nationally by SUBWAY® Restaurants. America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk Weekend’s fundraising goal is $1,110,825. A minimum amount of $30 in pledges for participants 16 years and older is required at registration to participate in the Heart Run & Walk. For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017, please contact the American Heart Association at 315.580.3964 or visitwww.uticaheartrunwalk.org. Share this: Email

