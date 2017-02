Ithaca College Congratulates December 2016 Graduates

Alexander Sullivan, of Cazenovia, graduated from Ithaca College’s School of Business with a degree in Business Administration. The degree was awarded in December 2016.

Margaret Snyder, of Oneida, graduated from Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences with a degree in Theatre Studies. The degree was awarded in December 2016.

