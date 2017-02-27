Business networking breakfast March 1

Join us Wednesday, March 1, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Kirkland Art Center to pass business cards and network with current and prospective Clinton Chamber of Commerce members from the surrounding area.
The Kirkland Art Center was established over 50 years ago in the second floor of the town library as a meeting place. From the beginning there were classes, exhibitions, films, concerts and lectures.
The KAC is now an active, regional, multi-arts center, located in an old church, barn and connecting addition, on the village green.
Come learn about KAC Classes & Workshops and tour the beautiful building.
Complimentary breakfast treats and coffee provided by the Kirkland Art Center.
9 1/2 East Park Row
Clinton, NY 13323
Please RSVP to Jackie Walters at 315-853-1735 or info@clintonnychamber.org.
