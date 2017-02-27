Moana to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present a free public screening of Moana (2016)—Walt Disney Animation Studio’s latest musical extravaganza—on Friday, March 10th at 6:30 pm and Saturday, March 11th at 10:30 am.

The 56th Disney animated feature film tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian chief. When blight strikes her island, she sets out on a daring mission to save her people. Along with the legendary demigod Maui, Moana sails across the open ocean in search of a fabled island, encountering monsters and impossible odds along the way.

Moana Is rated PG and runs 107 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

