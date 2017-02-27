Cazenovia Public Library to Host Local Author Madis Senner

Join us at the Cazenovia Public Library Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 7 p.m., for a special presentation by author Madis Senner. The lecture, entitled “Sacred Sites in Greater NYS,” will be held in the Community Room.

Madis Senner is a former money manager turned “Seeker.” His work has been published in The New York Times and Barron’s, and he now writes books on spirituality. Senner began his quest for sacred sites in 2002 after he felt summoned to assemble people to pray around Onondaga Lake. Throughout his journey, he learned about New York State’s rich history of reform and spirituality. He now leads group meditations, teaches Earth Healing, and is a Keeper of several sacred sites.

Senner’s lecture will focus on his fourth book, Sacred Sites in North Star Country. He will reveal and discuss unique sacred locations in upstate NY that have influenced dramatic social changes and helped shape the world. For more information, visit http://motherearthprayers.blogspot.com.

Sacred Sites in North Star Country will be available for sale following the presentation.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

