Schneiderman issues statement of Trump’s rescission of transgender student protections » Star Parties and Salamander Migrations Featured at Baltimore Woods Baltimore Woods Nature Center announces programs for families and children scheduled for February 2017 with details listed below: March 3 Star Party: Goodbye Winter Skies 7-9pm Goodbye to winter skies, we might still get a peek at Venus, and Jupiter will be rising in the east. Back-up date March 4. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. March 4 Artist Reception/Exhibit Opening for Tom Lenweaver 2-4pm Meet artist Tom Lenweaver and browse his exhibit, The Wildlife and Nature Art of Tom Lenweaver, which runs from March 3 – April 28. March 18 Drawing Wildlife Workshop with Tom Lenweaver 10:30-1:30pm Join other arts enthusiasts for a drawing workshop with wildlife artist Tom Lenweaver, illustrator for

Beaver Lake’s newsletter Beaver Tales. Our animal and bird mounts will be used as references for

participants to examine nature firsthand and learn how to improve their drawing skills. $30 for

members, $35 for nonmembers. March 20 – April 14 Amphibian Alert! Time TBA Each spring during the first warm rainy night after the equinox, hundreds of amphibians move from underground lairs to vernal pools. To find out when Baltimore Woods Nature Center will attempt to observe this migration at Labrador Hollow, watch for alerts on our website, or sign up online to be put on our alert list. Recommended for ages 4 and up. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. March 25 Explore, Observe, Connect, Refresh 1-2:30pm While nature journals can be a great way to keep track of our observations of the natural world, they can also be a great way to keep our bodies and minds happy and healthy. Come make your very own nature journal and learn how keeping a nature journal can help us live a healthier lifestyle. Recommended for ages 8 and up. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. March 31 Star Party: Elusive Mercury 6-9pm This is our best chance to see the elusive planet Mercury, plus Jupiter will be rising as Mercury will be setting. Spring skies will be replacing the winter constellations. Back-up date April 1. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Visit www.baltimorewoods.org to register. Share this: Email

