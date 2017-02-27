Stirpe works to improve STAR for Central New York

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) announced that he co-sponsored legislation introduced today to reform the state’s School Tax Relief program to ensure reliable property tax relief (A.5969).

“In neighborhoods across Central New York, residents have been dismayed about the unfair and unreliable changes made to the STAR program last year,” said Stirpe. “The changes were supposed to save money and make the process easier, but have only caused headaches for homeowners.”

Changes made to STAR included switching administration of the program from local assessors to the state Department of Taxation and Finance and altered how some homeowners receive their tax relief. Before the changes, all eligible homeowners received an upfront reduction in their school tax bill. Now, first-time homeowners and residents moving into another home have to pay a higher school tax bill and then register for a rebate check from the state. Many homeowners have received their checks late or for the wrong amount, making it difficult to pay their taxes on time.

The newly proposed Assembly legislation will reverse the changes made to STAR and transition the program back to the way it was, providing all homeowners with tax relief upfront as a reduction in their school tax bill. It also reinstates the STAR Exemption program for new applicants and returns control of the program to local assessors.

“I’ve had many residents express their concern on this urgent issue; writing letters, calling and visiting my district office,” said Stirpe. “Homeowners have been unable to pay their full school tax bill, while still making ends meet. So we’re taking action to fix the problems with STAR and ensure New Yorkers get the tax relief they deserve.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

