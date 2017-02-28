‘Jazz at Noon’ returns

Listen, lounge and lunch with us at noon Saturday, March 11, as “Jazz at Noon” celebrates the end of Winter! A perfect recipe to escape the chill of March: Step downstairs into the warm, atmospheric Palace Underground – a true Hamilton hot-spot and birthplace of our tremendously popular Jazz at Noon series.

This month, your trumpeter/host, Jim McDowell, will bring back that amazing trombonist/multi-instrumentalist who wowed us all last month – 23-year-old Ethan Cypress – and introduce a spectacular jazz keyboardist — the incomparable Dave Solazzo. As always, Dianne Adams McDowell will play and sing a couple of tunes, and guest vocalists will be: mellow baritone Brian Murphy, and the golden-voiced Jenni Larchar. (Hey, you may even hear a few jazzy Irish tunes for St. Patrick’s Day.)

If you are feeling hungry, Chartwells will again be working their culinary magic in the kitchen – creating a savory lunch and delectable dessert.

On Saturday, March 11, come warm your heart and stir your senses. Take refuge from the cold and meet your friends at The Palace Underground, to listen, lounge and lunch with Jazz at Noon.

Many thanks to our sponsor, Chobani, and to all of you for your continued support of this event. Free admission $5 suggested donation. Lunch is available for purchase.

